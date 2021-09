Both individuals were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — According to the Surry County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a shooting at 9:32 p.m. at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin.

Police say one person was detained at the scene and two others received medical treatment for their injuries.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, but it was determined that the incident appeared to be an isolated event.