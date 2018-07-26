ASHEBORO, NC (WFMY) -- On July 2, 2018, The North Carolina Zoo welcomed its first baby southern white rhino calf born in 41 years.

Linda, the mother rhino, gave birth to a healthy girl calf whose name will be determined by the zoo’s social media followers on July 27.

A little less than two weeks later, on Friday the 13th, another baby rhino was born!

This time from a mother rhino named Kit who also gave birth to a girl calf.

According to the NC Zoo, both the babies and moms are doing well and now on view at the Watani Grasslands habitat in the Africa section at the NC Zoo!

