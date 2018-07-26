ASHEBORO, NC (WFMY) -- On July 2, 2018, The North Carolina Zoo welcomed its first baby southern white rhino calf born in 41 years.
Linda, the mother rhino, gave birth to a healthy girl calf whose name will be determined by the zoo’s social media followers on July 27.
The name options all represent strong historical female leaders. Voting ends on July 24 at 5 p.m. EDT. The name will be announced Friday, July 27, 2018.
A little less than two weeks later, on Friday the 13th, another baby rhino was born!
This time from a mother rhino named Kit who also gave birth to a girl calf.
Our SECOND baby southern white rhino has been born in just under two weeks. Here is mom Kit and her unnamed female calf, just a few hours old on our 40 acre Watani Grassland habitat.
According to the NC Zoo, both the babies and moms are doing well and now on view at the Watani Grasslands habitat in the Africa section at the NC Zoo!
