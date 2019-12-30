HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say two juveniles broke into Penn Griffin School of the Arts, stealing food and causing $2,500 worth of property damage.

It started just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday night when officers responded to an alarm at the school. When they arrived, they found a broken window in the cafeteria and an open door.

A K9 officer and additional officers arrived and began searching inside the school while a perimeter was established around the building. While clearing the building, two juveniles fled out of a door. A short foot chase ensued and one of the two juveniles was placed under arrest.

Police arrested a 16-year-old and charged him with a juvenile petition with Felony Breaking & Entering, Felony Larceny After the Fact and Injury to Real Property.

Police are still looking for a second suspect. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.