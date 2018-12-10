DANVILLE, VA (WFMY) -- Two storm-related incidents resulted in two deaths Thursday according to Danville Police and Rescue personnel.

William Lynn Tanksley, 53, was killed after being swept away from his car by fast-moving flood waters near the 100 block of Colonial Court around 5:00 p.m.

A second death occurred when a victim was stranded inside a vehicle that was overturned due to flash flood waters on Goodyear Boulevard around 10:20 pm later that night.

