2 fall from bridge to their deaths in hit-and-run crash in Wilkesboro

Investigators determined that 35-year-old Chase Eugene Crawford and 40-year-old Stephanie Lynn Chahoy were struck by a vehicle and knocked off the bridge.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina police department says two people were hit by a car while they walked across a bridge and fell to the ground below.

Wilkesboro police say in a news release that officers received a call on Sunday about two people whose bodies were found under the Curtis Bridge over the Yadkin River. Investigators determined that 35-year-old Chase Eugene Crawford and 40-year-old Stephanie Lynn Chahoy were recently struck by a vehicle and knocked off the bridge, which authorities say doesn't have a sidewalk and isn't recommended for pedestrian traffic. 

Police say they are looking for the driver.

    

