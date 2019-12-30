MEBANE, N.C. — Orange County Emergency Services confirms two people died in a mobile home fire Sunday night. The fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 70 and Buckhorn Road in Mebane.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest information.

