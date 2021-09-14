x
2 dead in crash involving motorcycle in Archdale

Highway Patrol said Davis Gordon was riding his motorcycle when he crashed into the driver's side of Roger Keith's vehicle.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Highway Patrol said two people died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Monday night in Archdale. 

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. 

Troopers said a Honda pulled out from Driftwood Drive onto US-311, and that's when a motorcycle hit the driver's side of the car. Troopers said the motorcycle driver was speeding when the crash happened. 

The motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Davis Gordon, and the Honda driver, identified as 63-year-old Roger Keith, died from their injuries, officials said. 

The scene has been cleared. The victims' families have been notified. 

