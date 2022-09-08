High Point: Why were there two major power outages in 24 hours?

For the second time within 24 hours, the city of High Point has dealt with a widespread power outage.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Power has been restored in the city of High Point but it had many people in the area, adjusting their work flow.

"I was still cleaning dishes down there, we accepted cash," said Luca Wells, a dishwasher at the Sweet Dough Bake Shop.

"We moved the salon chairs up here, and applied color, and did dry hair cuts because rescheduling people is a real big pain, but we had three awesome clients that we were laughing and carrying on and we actually had a big party," said Jennifer Thomas, Owner of the Meraki Salon.

"I was out of power for maybe an hour and 45 minutes and i lost an hour and 45 minutes worth of work time so that's some time I cant get back especially for those that we don't have vacation time or sick time, we cant even use that so that's time that I've lost at my job," said High Point resident, Nichol Ivory.

Monday afternoon, storms rolled through and lighting hit a sub station causing a large outage.

High Point Electric Utilities director, Tyler Berrier said it's a different situation Tuesday.

Barrier said crews are working to pinpoint the cause of this second large outage. Five sub stations went out across the area.

He said there are breaker issues somewhere between the delivery line from out of county power to the system in High Point.

Barrier said they are working with Duke Energy to diagnose the issue. He said it's challenging because they cannot directly see what is wrong.

"A large outage on transmission is not what you want but we did have tanks on the ground to address the issue and get everybody restored in about an hour and we will be looking into the cause and we will make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep the lights on," said Barrier.