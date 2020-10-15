Arrests made in 2018 Alamance County rape

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County detectives said new evidence in a January 2018 rape case led to the arrests of two men.
Willie Justin Moore was arrested earlier this month on an outstanding warrant for second-degree forcible rape, detectives said. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.
On Wednesday, investigators arrested Lorenzo Dante Lee, who they say had an outstanding warrant for aid and abet second-degree forcible rape involving the same case. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.
The men are believed to be friends, detectives said.
Investigators couldn’t give further details on what evidence led to the arrests, citing “evidentiary issues.”