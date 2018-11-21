Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police say two men ransacked a woman's house after threatening her and her baby. Now, they are asking for the public's help to locate them.

Joshua Emmanuel Boyd, 24, along with another unknown suspect, forced their way into a woman's home on the 300 block of Railroad Avenue on November 20, according to a report.

Armed with handguns, the suspects reportedly demanded money from the victim holding a gun to her head. Police say they went on to threaten her baby, who also inside the house. Both suspects fled the scene after stealing about $400, a mobile phone, TV and handgun.

Police are currently looking for two suspects. Boyd is wanted on armed robbery, burglary, assault and battery, possession of a handgun during the commission of a violent crime and kidnapping charges

The second suspect is described as being a black male about 6 feet tall weighing 180 pounds with possible dreads. He last seen wearing a jacket, dark beanie hate and jeans

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

