GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say two more people have been arrested in connection to a deadly apartment fire that was ruled a homicide.

Police say Damian Roger Verwey, 30, Rebecka Ellen Willard, 33, were both arrested on Monday in Muskegon, Michigan. They are being held on Fugitive of Justice Warrants. Police say they each have pending charges for first degree murder, first degree arson, and kidnapping.

Last month, firefighters and police responded to the fire at 703 Summit Avenue Apartment 5. Police say Kevin Hugh Moore, 55, and Lewis Franklin Humphrey, 44, were found dead.

Police arrested Chris Adrean Collins, 18, three days after the fire. He was charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, arson, and kidnapping. He is currently in the Guilford County Jail under no bond.