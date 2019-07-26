SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — An explosion injured two North Carolina bomb squad agents, one of them badly, while they were trying to neutralize what authorities said were bomb-making materials.

A State Bureau of Investigation news release says agents Timothy Luper and Brian Joy were assisting the Sampson County Sheriff's Office east of Fayetteville when the materials exploded early Friday.

The investigation started after deputies stopped Jimmy Tyndall Thursday afternoon for speeding. A K9 deputy alerted them to drugs in the car. During a search of the car, deputies found explosive devices and took Tyndall into custody. Deputies then called the SBI to help with the search of Tyndall's home where they found bomb-making materials "in plain sight" in a cabin on the property.

The SBI says the agents were hurt as they worked to render the materials safe. Both were taken to a burn center in Chapel Hill. One was in critical condition and the other stable Friday.

The sheriff's office said Jimmy Tyndall was charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction.