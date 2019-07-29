NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says two Bomb Squad agents were severely injured in an explosion while they were working a crime scene in Sampson County on July 26.

The SBI said Agents Timothy Luper and Brian Joy were called in to assist after Sampson County deputies found homemade bombs and bomb-making materials in a search after a traffic stop.

The NC SBI said the explosion happened as the agents were working to get rid of dangerous bomb-making materials found at the suspect's home.

An official GoFundMe page for Agents Luper and Joy indicate their injuries include second and third-degree burns. The page says they're both being treated at the Burn Center in Chapel Hill, and have a long road to recovery ahead.

According to the NC SBI:

Both men will require surgeries and extensive time in the hospital. Funding is sought to assist their families with the expenses of travel, meals, and lodging as they spend the coming weeks supporting the injured agents. This need is urgent and ongoing. At this time it is unknown how long the agents will be hospitalized.

The good news is: the GoFundMe has already exceeded it's target goal of $9,000 dollars in a matter of one day.