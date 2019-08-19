LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police say a Davidson County paramedic has been seriously injured, after a driver intentionally hit her in a Walmart parking lot.

Davidson County Communications identified the paramedic as Heather Haynes.

Communications said Haynes' leg was pinned between the ambulance and the car that struck her.

One of Haynes' friends, Britni Sizemore, said she feared for the worst.

"My immediate reaction was I was so scared that she was going to die, and I think there was definitely that chance."

Britni Sizemore

Sizemore said Haynes just recently graduated to become a paramedic in May.

"She will do anything to help anyone, that’s why she wanted to become an EMT."

Sizemore said she spoke with Haynes on the phone to check on her, as she's undergoing surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

"She has a lot of physical injuries, and I asked her how are you mentally? And you know, she’s doing the best she can but it’s hard she's going to have a long recovery."

Davidson County's EMS Director confirmed Haynes is a mother of four.

"I tried to tell her if you need anything, help getting kids picked up—because she said she’s going to be in the hospital for a while."

Lexington Police say it happened at the Lowes Boulevard location Saturday. 36-year-old Nathan Fowler was driving a Ford Mustang that crashed into Haynes.

Court documents reveal that another paramedic was also assaulted by Fowler's Ford Mustang Saturday night.

"I just want everyone to know that Heather is the nicest person, she worked really hard to be an EMT to help people and it’s just super sad that she’s actually being punished for trying to help somebody."

Fowler was arrested Saturday night, and faces several Felony charges.

But officials tell WFMY News 2: Fowler's not in jail.

We checked - and he hasn't bonded out.

So where is he?

Sources say he could be in the hospital, under police custody.

His court date is set for September 30.

There's a GoFundMe set up for Haynes' unexpected medical costs.