Two pedestrians, one in wheelchair, hit by car in High Point

No charges have been filed at this time.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two pedestrians, one in a wheelchair, were hit by a car in High Point on March 31 at 8:11 p.m., according to the High Point Police Department (HPPD).

The two pedestrians were crossing the intersection of W. Wendover Ave. and Gisbourne Drive. According to officers, the light was red for traffic on Wendover, and the car was turning left from Girbourne onto Wendover.

The driver did not see the pedestrians until it was too late and hit both of them, report police.

One pedestrian, a woman, suffered a compound fracture on one leg. The other pedestrian, a male in a wheelchair, luckily did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

According to police, witnesses said the driver had the green light to turn left. The pedestrians did not have a designated crosswalk, reported officers.

HPPD told WFMY News 2 that no charges have been filed.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: