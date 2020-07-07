Two people shot in Greensboro, police investigating

The shooting occurred Monday night on Andrew Street in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting involving two victims.

Police said the shooting occurred Monday night on Andrew Street. Dozens of police cars were one scene while investigating the shooting. Greensboro Police have not released the condition of the two victims but said it was an aggravated assault investigation.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

