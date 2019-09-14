ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies found a body in the 5000 block of Foster Road in Woodleaf, NC Saturday morning around 3:50 a.m.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the body was identified as Robin Otto Worth, Jr., 35, of Salisbury, NC.

Worth Jr. died due to a gunshot wound according to deputies.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Detectives responded to the address and began an investigation.

Through investigations, it was found that there had been a shootout at the home hours earlier.

It was also discovered that near midnight, two men with gunshot wounds checked themselves to the hospital ER in Statesville, NC.

The men were identified as Daquan and Ronnie Martin. According to deputies, both were uncooperative with hospital staff as to how they had been shot but are believed to be connected to the incident involving Worth Jr.

Both were sent to Baptist Hospital for surgery, their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office CID will continue the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

RELATED: Police: Two People Arrested and Charged in Deadly Shooting

RELATED: Average of Home Burglaries a Week on The Rise in Greensboro

RELATED: 75-Year-Old Man Follows Suspect That Robbed Him: Police

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users