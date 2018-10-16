GREENSBORO (WFMY) - Two people were found shot in the 4000 block of Mountainridge Drive Monday night in Greensboro.

Police found both of them with gunshot wounds just before 6:30 while responding to an aggravated assault. They were both taken to a local hospital. Their names weren't released.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY