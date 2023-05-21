Two small planes crash in NC Sunday; 1 dead, 1 injured

The first plane crashed near Rougemont and the second plane crashed near the shoreline of Lake Gaston.

ROUGEMONT, N.C. — Our Raleigh CBS affiliate WNCN reported that a small plane crashed in Orange County, killing one person, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A single-engine Beechcraft 35 crashed near Rougemont at 12:45 p.m.

The only person aboard the plane died in the crash around 3:08 p.m., according to the NTSB.

A second plane went down 3 hours later near the shoreline of Lake Gaston in Warren County.

The plane crashed in a residential area in the 100 block of Cedarwood Street north of Macon, said Joel Bartholomew, director of Warren County Emergency Management.

One person was seriously burned and has been flown to a hospital for treatment, according to Bartholomew.

“The probable cause of the crash and any contributing factors will be in the final report which can take 12-24 months to be completed,” the NTSB said.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: