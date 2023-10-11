Two students hit by car at Davie County High School

Both students and driver are expected to be okay, according to Principal Michael Pruitt in a statement he shared.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Two students were hit by a car at Davie County High School Wednesday morning, according to the principal.

Around 7:45 a.m., two students were walking on the crosswalk on War Eagle Drive when they were by a car leaving the campus.

This is the first incident at the high school since it opened in 2017, Principal Michael Pruitt says.

Both students and the driver will ultimately be okay.

Principal Pruitt shared a statement:

"We are extremely thankful the two students are okay, and our school resource officers were immediately on the scene. We want to urge parents and students to remain alert during the morning and afternoon car lines. This includes honoring the right of way for pedestrians by stopping when people are using the crosswalks. It’s also very important that we maintain the campus-wide speed limit of 5 mph at all times. Vigilance and safety are our top defenses against such accidents occurring again. The safety of our students is of paramount importance, and I am committed to doing what we need to do to ensure it."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.