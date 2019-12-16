GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro authorities are looking for these two men, involved in a scheme up and down the east coast.

The crime-fighting organization Crime Stoppers said the pictured suspects have been targeting antique shops spanning states. One suspect will pay with a bad check, while the other suspect steals merchandise.

The latest victim? Antique Market Place on Burnt Poplar Road in Greensboro.

A Greensboro police report indicates the fraudulent activity happened at that store on November 30.

If you have any information call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2496, or you can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.