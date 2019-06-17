Two people taken into custody in connection with a deadly house fire in Alexander County have been identified, according to the sheriff's office.

Heidi Wolfe, 16, and Areli Avilez, 30, were charged with three counts of first-degree murder. They were being held without bond and scheduled to be in court on June 24.

Deputies said they are currently searching for a body in the Catawba River in connection with the investigation but were not able to provide any further information.

On Sunday, Alexander County deputies found two people who were found dead in a home due to a fire. Deputies believe the fire was intentionally set.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Pine Meadows Lane in Taylorsville, North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office originally said the two bodies inside believed to be a woman and a child, but they have since said the bodies are too badly burned to be identified.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff, there were three people at the home: a mother, a 13-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old boy. Two died in the home but could not be positively identified. Officials say deputies are still looking for either the 13-year-old or the mother.

RELATED: Two killed in Alexander Co. arson, investigation underway