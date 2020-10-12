Two teen girls missing from Clemmons, investigators say

Jada Lee Rucker and Rebecca Danielle Tase, both 17, were last seen Wednesday.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Two teenage girls are missing from Clemmons, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Jada Lee Rucker is a 17-year old black female, approximately 5’6”, with brown eyes and brown hair. Rebecca Danielle Tase is a 17-year-old white female, approximately 5’4”, with green eyes and brown hair. Both girls were last seen on December 9, 2020, at a location on Valleyoak Drive in Clemmons, NC.

Photos of the girls were not immediately available.