A group of teachers, principals and school workers from public schools across North Carolina are winners of the N.C. Lottery's School Heroes program, winning $10,000 for themselves and $10,000 for their schools.

Two of the winners are here in the Triad!

RELATED: Triad School Teachers Among Highest Vote Getters In NC Lottery School Heroes Recognition Campaign

The 10 school heroes are:

Michael Allen, principal at Joe Toler-Oak Hill Elementary School in Oxford.

Elise Barrett, a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland.

Dixie Black, a teacher assistant and substitute bus driver at Pilot Elementary School in Thomasville.

Vic Bridges, a school custodian at Swain County Middle School in Bryson City.

Peggy Curnette, a school cafeteria manager at Eastfield Global Magnet School in Marion.

Brian McMath, a music teacher at Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro.

Ronald Nixon, a high school basketball coach at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.

Jerome Sutton, a school crossing guard at Sun Valley Middle School in Indian Trail.

Jeff Walker, a chemistry teacher at Pine Lake Preparatory School in Mooresville.

Shonny Williams, a school social worker at The Governor Morehead School in Raleigh.

In all, more than 6,750 nominations were submitted and more than two million votes cast. Judges reviewed the 200 nominations that gathered the most votes during the six-week nomination period and made the selection of the 10 School Heroes.

“We’re pleased to recognize these 10 School Heroes for the work they do every day in our schools to help our students achieve their dreams,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “While these ten stand out, we saw more than 6,700 stories of teachers, principals, and school workers doing heroic things every day in our schools. We’re proud to put a spotlight on the work of a lot of good people in our schools.”

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users