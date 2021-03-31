Two Triad universities will help study how COVID-19 spreads on campuses among vaccinated students

The research will help see how the virus spreads among vaccinated people and if it can spread to higher risk populations.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Vaccines are offering hope that the end of the pandemic is near. Trials and real world evidence show us that the vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness but what about when it comes to spreading the virus.

More research is being done right now at two Triad universities: Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State. Students there are enrolling in a study to take a closer look at if vaccinated people can spread COVID-19, especially if they don't have symptoms.

COVID hit college campuses hard in the fall of 2020. The CDC says between August and September, COVID infections among 18 to 22 year olds increased 55%. Experts say living together and socializing among college students played a role. It makes campuses the ideal place for this study according to Dr. Caryn Morse with Wake Forest.

"There's some evidence that even when you're vaccinated you can carry and transmit the virus so the study is going to look at a group of folks who are at high risk for low symptoms of COVID, people that live very close together, that do a lot of socializing, college students ,and try to better understand how vaccines should impact transmission," Dr. Caryn Morse with Wake Forest said.

Dr. Morse says the results of this study won't just help college campuses get back to normal but could also help us better understand how the virus spreads among the rest of the population, especially high risk groups.

"We're hoping to better understand if that virus somehow different or weaker and therefore if it's not a big deal or is it something that's going to be a risk," Dr. Morse said. "We need to continue to keep other ways to test and monitor so we can reduce the risk of transmission in the vulnerable population, for higher risk groups who may have not already received a vaccine."