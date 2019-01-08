CLIMAX, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two men they believe recently broke into four cars and stole two children's bikes.

After midnight on July 11, the two were seen on surveillance cameras breaking into cars and stealing bikes on Dusten, Stan and Hale roads in Climax.

Surveillance video shows the thefts in progress.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office

At 2:22 a.m., one of them used a stolen debit card to make a withdrawal from an ATM in Asheboro, according to the Sheriff's office. They were driving what deputies believed to be a black or dark blue late 2000s model Mazda 3 with a spoiler or a similar vehicle.

The men were driving a dark-colored late 2000s model Mazda 3 or similar vehicle.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000 or (336) 641-7910. Crimestoppers callers are anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards for information leading to an arrest.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users