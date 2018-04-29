WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Two men were shot overnight in Winston-Salem and have life-threatening injuries according to Winston-Salem police.

A man was found shot in the face in Winston-Salem Sunday morning after police responded to a shooting call.

Officers found Rayvious McQueen in the 100 block of Kellum Place just after 5 a.m. with life-threatening injuries. McQueen, 29, had a gunshot wound to his face and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Several hours earlier, around 10:45 p.m., officers discovered Lamarr June had been shot several times in the 700 block of Ferrell Court. June, 29, was found in an apartment. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing in both cases. Police say the shootings aren't related.

Anyone with information should call police at (336) 773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.

