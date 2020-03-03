Two years since first COVID-19 case reported in North Carolina

Since then, our lives changed with lockdowns, masks, and vaccines. While cases are dropping, frontline workers are still dealing with the virus every day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two years ago, Gov. Roy Cooper held a COVID-19 taskforce update and announced the first case of coronavirus confirmed in North Carolina.

We've come a long way since March 3, 2020.

As the virus started to spread, there were drastic changes.

Offices shifted to remote work, students were sent home to do online learning, and everyone was asked to stay home.

Quarantines, social distancing, and mask-wearing followed shortly after, as events were canceled and businesses were forced to shut their doors.

Hope came in late 2020 as vaccine trials showed success in preventing the disease and protecting the most vulnerable.

By the beginning of 2021, a massive vaccine rollout was underway, one that to this day has now vaccinated 215 million people in the United States, according to the CDC.

Variants like Delta and Omicron seemed to slow our progress toward normalcy at times, but as we enter March of 2022, experts say we could be getting closer to an "endemic" stage of COVID-19.

Nurses in health care said two years in and adjustments are still being made.

April Lewis said her 12 hours shifts at Moses Cone Hospital are ever-changing as guidance from the CDC and state officials continues to develop.

"Just being flexible as our staff changes," Lewis said. "One day it's one thing the next day it might change. We try to do our best to keep up with the latest and greatest that comes out."

From knowing little about the virus when the pandemic first hit to widely accessible vaccines and treatment Lewis said the well-being of her patients always came first.

"Nursing is hard pre-pandemic, it just got harder during," Lewis said. "Just remember you're only one person and you have to help yourself first. While still making connections with patients to make it as meaningful as you can."

Panissa Cadwell, a nurse with Novant health said everything changed for her when the COVID virus took over.

"When we started it was working in the elements, screening people in 90 degrees, wearing a hot blue gown wearing PPE, and people in the community were scared," Cadwell said. "We tried our best to comfort and listen to many."

A much different role for Cadwell than the one before the pandemic. She held an administrative role overseeing Novant's different clinics.

Despite the pain, the pandemic brought and the roller coaster ride of change health care workers was blown into Cadwell said there is some good to take away from it all.