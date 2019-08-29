BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Fire Department responded to two structure fires Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The first happened around 4 p.m. at 824 Cornwallis Drive where a grease fire in the kitchen was reported.

Once Fire Department units arrived, they found the grease fire extinguished.

All occupants were out of the house but one person sustained minor burns and was treated at the scene.

Fire personnel ensured there was no fire extension and removed any remaining smoke and fire damaged appliances from the home.

According to the fire department, damage estimates were approximately $5,000 to the kitchen area of the house.

The fire marked the fourth instance, within the city limits of Burlington, of unattended cooking causing a fire in a structure during the month of August.

The second incident happened at 7:00 p.m. at 313 Trail Four. Once on scene, firefighters found light smoke coming from the exterior siding on the home.

Everyone inside evacuated the house and no fire was found inside the structure.

Fire personnel then removed a small section of siding on the outside of the house and found a small area of smoldering wood, which appeared to have been ignited by an arcing wire.

The electricity was shut off to the house which then stopped any further smoldering and smoke being emitted from the home.

Fire personnel also further assisted with removing residual smoke from the interior of the structure. Burlington Fire Department says damage estimates were approximately $5,000 to the structure with no damage to the contents of the home.

