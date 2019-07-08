For the first time, we're hearing Tyler Bova's emotional letters to his late mom, dad, and brother.

He wrote the two letters after they died in a car crash while the Triad family was in Utah.

The court played a video recording of him reading the letters during the sentencing for the woman who caused the crash.

Tyler Bova's story is one we've followed for more than a year. From the heartbreaking loss of Tyler Bova's parents, and little brother, to his resilience, and courage - coming home, relearning to walk and getting back on the pitcher's mound at Trinity High School.

The latest chapter in his story involves those letters he wrote to his family -- and the scars he's now revealing, both inside and out.

Dear Mom and Dad,

Ever since I was born there hasn’t been a day that goes by without y’all encouraging me and being there for me, through all the ups and downs. I know that y'all’s time has come and that both lived a wonderful life. There are some many memories that I have with y'all and not a single one that goes through my mind is bad. All memories are very exciting. I know that y'all are still here with me today and standing up here on stage with me. Mom and Dad, y'all were always so fun to be around. Even though it seemed like I didn’t want to hang out with y'all, I really did. Because every time I did, it was so great. Y'all were always so funny and never wanted to just sit around the house and do nothing. Y'all were either with friends or going out somewhere.

Dad, you amazed me in everything that you did. You were always so handy and knew how to do literally anything. You inspired me to be just like you in everything I do. No matter how mad you would get if I broke something you still loved me to death. I remember the time I was riding my scooter in the garage and I hit your Harley motorcycle. You were so mad. I felt so bad. I never once hated you ever because you were such a great person.

Mom, you’re the one that taught me how to throw a baseball and football even though Dad disagrees. No, lie you had a smile on your face all the time. You’re the best mom in the world. You were always the push over because dad was not. I remember before I got my license we would always ride in the car together and have our “car talks” as we would call them. Those were so great because we could both get caught up on each other’s day and we could talk about anything on our mind. You took care of me and Haden so well. I know me and Hayden were a handful. But you and dad did a heck of a job taking care of us and teaching us right from wrong. You both did everything possible to get us almost everything we wanted for like Christmas or our birthday. You too loved each other so much and it was awesome to see that y'all had such a great relationship. If Haden and I needed something y'all would always put our needs first. All of y'alls friends and family loved you so much. Since the accident all I’ve heard is how fun and how great of people y'all our. I just want y'all to know everyone loved you so much and I’m proud to be part of the Bova family. There has been many tears over the past five months but all the tears are from the all the love people had for y'all. I know that y'all are looking down right now and smiling so big because you’re so proud of me and all that I’ve accomplished. Mom and Dad, I love you so much and just fly high.

Dear Haden,

You’re the best little brother ever. You’re just a such sweet little guy. You are my buddy and will always be my buddy. There never was a time that you were ever mean to me. It makes me a little upset that I would never say that I love you. But I want you to know I love you so so much. I don’t know what I would have done without you being in my life. So many people care for you. It’s weird how I don’t see you every day anymore. But I always dream about you and Mom and Dad. I also know you’re right here with me through it all. I love how you loved fish so much. Every time we were going to get a new fish you get so excited. I loved seeing you happy. I remember how every Christmas Eve you wanted to sleep with me and that just warms my heart. You are my brother and my little buddy.

Fly high, Haden James.

