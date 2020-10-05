WILKESBORO, N.C. — As the same time as places are starting to reopen, one business in the Triad is closing for a couple of days for cleaning. Tyson chicken processing plant in Wilkesboro is closed until tuesday because of an outbreak

The company says dozens of employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

It's important to note that the FDA says there is no evidence the virus can be passed to you through food.

As more coronavirus cases are found at meat processing plants across the country, Vice President Mike Pence says food safety is top of mind.

He also stresses plants need to stay open to keep food on your table.

"We had two goals," he said. "Number one: the safety of workers, of people out there working hard every day to keep food on the table. And the other goal is to keep the plants open. And I'm proud to report that the USDA just announced a few hours ago that 14 meat processing plants will be resuming operations."