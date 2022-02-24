Triad families talk about fears with the Ukrainian invasion

Russia has invaded Ukraine and it's impacting many.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For people who have family members or friends over in Ukraine, it’s a tough situation to wake up to, learning that their loved ones are under attack.

Eight years ago, Vitaliy Strohush and his wife, Iryna Sytyuk were in Lviv, Ukraine where he grew up. Now, his family who is still there fear for their lives.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order.

“Rockets are flying, bombs shelling. So I’m just speechless pretty much,” Strohush said.

Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians try to leave, something Strohush says his parents don’t know if they are doing.

“They don’t know. I mean it’s like, day-by-day. It’s so shocking. Nobody expected that. It’s just like, all of the sudden you go to sleep and the next morning bombs are flying,” Strohush explains. "It’s like, Ukraine has to pay price in lives to be excepted to NATO.”

So what does this mean for the U.S. and its troops?

Well, we just don’t know.

President Biden said today that unless Russia invades NATO countries, we won’t get involved. But it’s all still up in the air, making significant others of active service members worried.

With her boyfriend as an active marine, Mariah Royea’s first thought after the attack on Ukraine was on the love of her life.

“There certainly is the fear that he will be sent over there and who knows what is going to happen I think just not knowing anything that’s going to happen or what’s going on and of course not being able to know if they’re going to send him there and even if they do I may not be told or I may not be informed about what’s going on and so, of course, there’s a lot of fear for his safety and for the safety of his troops and people he serving with,” Royea said.

Until we know what exactly will happen, all we can do is wait and watch to see what transpires overseas.