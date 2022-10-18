Ukrainian medical professionals visit Winston-Salem to learn and share disaster techniques

The group was able to witness Forsyth County paramedics and firefighters working together at a car crash scenario Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A delegation of five medical professionals from Ukraine is in the Triad for 10 days.

They're working with first responders in Forsyth County to learn about disaster medicine techniques practiced in the U.S. The visit is a part of the Congressional Office for International Leadership's Open World Program.

First responders used nine dummy patients to display a mass causality incident.

They showcased how to safely remove the patients from the car wreck and how to handle tactical care.

The 10-day visit was planned before the current war in Ukraine.

The Forsyth County Fire Marshal said while he can't imagine what they are going through he hopes there will be some takeaways the delegates can take back to their country.

"There are things, medical techniques maybe rescue techniques, there may be limited resources in a war-torn environment that we can learn from that they can learn from maybe there’s a tool that we use or a technique that we use that maybe is beneficial that they can take back to their country and make their services even better," said Gary Styers.

Forsyth County Training Officer David Koehler said he's learned a lot from the Ukraine delegates.

He works for the county's O9 suppression program. "It’s not a third-world country situation. They are well advanced their problems are the same as we have they just have them on a larger scale more rapidly depending on their location right now," said Koehler.

Within the 10 days, the group will also work with medical professionals from Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition and the American Red Cross.