Ultralight aircraft crashes into trees at Lexington golf course, injured person airlifted to hospital

The 911 call for help came in at 6:22 p.m. The ultralight plane crashed into trees around the Sapona Golf, Swim, & Tennis Club in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One person was injured after an ultralight aircraft crashed onto a golf course in Lexington Sunday night, according to Davidson County Emergency Communications.

The 911 call for help came in at 6:22 p.m. The ultralight plane crashed into trees around the Sapona Golf, Swim, & Tennis Club in Lexington.

One person was injured in the crash, and is being airlifted to a hospital for emergency medical treatment. The name of the injured and the severity of their injuries has not been released to the public at this time.

Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene, including the Tyro Fire Department, Reeds Fire Department, and Davidson County EMS.