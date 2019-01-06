Well, that was intense.
Severe storms snapped trees and power lines across the Triad on Friday. Hail covered the ground like a full blanket of snow, and a rotating wall cloud formed over Guilford and Alamance Counties.
RELATED: Possible Tornado Damage In Yanceyville, Other Counties Hit Hard Too With Wind and Hail
Your photos and videos tell it best.
STORM CLOUDS SEEN FROM WINSTON-SALEM
Whoa, mama, that is one big, bad cloud.
POWER LINE SEARS THROUGH GROUND IN KERNERSVILLE
Thank goodness, no one was standing nearby!
WALL CLOUD MOVES OVER GUILFORD COUNTY
Umm...yikes.
OLD GLORY LIVES TO SEE ANOTHER DAY!
Take that, severe storms.
WHAT THE HAIL?
That hail was something else. It looked like a blanket of snow on the ground!
BAD DAMAGE IN YANCEYVILLE
Trees snapped in half, and the wind knocked off the roof of a picnic shelter.
Possible Tornado Damage In Yanceyville