Well, that was intense.

Severe storms snapped trees and power lines across the Triad on Friday. Hail covered the ground like a full blanket of snow, and a rotating wall cloud formed over Guilford and Alamance Counties.

Your photos and videos tell it best.

STORM CLOUDS SEEN FROM WINSTON-SALEM

Whoa, mama, that is one big, bad cloud.

POWER LINE SEARS THROUGH GROUND IN KERNERSVILLE

Thank goodness, no one was standing nearby!

Check out what the storm did to this power line in Kernersville. The wire completely burned through the ground! Photo Courtesy: Don Ward

WALL CLOUD MOVES OVER GUILFORD COUNTY

Umm...yikes.

OLD GLORY LIVES TO SEE ANOTHER DAY!

Take that, severe storms.

Looks like Old Glory made it through the storm. Photo captured in Reidsville

WHAT THE HAIL?

That hail was something else. It looked like a blanket of snow on the ground!

BAD DAMAGE IN YANCEYVILLE

Trees snapped in half, and the wind knocked off the roof of a picnic shelter.