UNC buzzer shot forces OT, but Va. Tech women get the win, secure first-ever ACC semi-final spot

WATCH: Video shows UNC fans erupting with excitement when Eva Hodgson hit a shot right at the buzzer, forcing the game into overtime. The Hokies went on to win it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball team is moving on to the semi-finals in the ACC Women's Tournament after beating UNC, 87-80, in overtime on Friday.

Before the Hokies secured their OT win, the matchup took a wild turn at the very end of the second half.

David Cunningham, managing editor for techsideline.com, captured the moment UNC's Eva Hodgson hit a bucket to tie the game at 69, right before the buzzer, sending the game into overtime. Video shows UNC fans in the stands erupting in excitement.

Clean look for Hodgson. To overtime we go.



Virginia Tech and North Carolina tied at 69. Wow. pic.twitter.com/z6Bz1UrXbV — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) March 4, 2022

However, the day belonged to the Hokies, who went on to get the win by seven. It is the first time in program history the Hokies women are heading to the ACC Tournament Semifinals.