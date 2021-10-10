UNC chancellor gives students Tuesday off over mental health concerns

UNC chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced the school would recognize a wellness day following the deaths of two students on campus in the past month.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will not have classes on Tuesday.

On Sunday, UNC chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced the school is recognizing a wellness day following the deaths of two students on campus in the past month.

In a statement, the chancellor asked people to "reach out to a friend, a classmate, or colleague and ask them, 'honestly, how are you doing?'"

This comes as many people across the world recognized World Mental Health Day on Sunday, October 10.

UNC Police's crime log shows investigators got a call for an attempted suicide at a dorm on Sunday. The crime log also reports the death of a student living in Hinton James Residence Hall Saturday morning.

"We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across our nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide," Guskiewicz said.

The chancellor said in the coming weeks, UNC will launch the Heels Care Network, a campus-wide campaign to promote and support mental health awareness.

"We will have as part of the Heels Care Network a reporting mechanism for you to share information about someone you believe needs help. Look for more information about the Heels Care Network and the mental health summit soon," Guskiewicz said.