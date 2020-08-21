UNC-Chapel Hill canceling classes next Monday and Tuesday for better transition for students

"We have long known that this would be a semester like no other..." the university said via a post on its website.

UNC-Chapel Hill is canceling classes next Monday and Tuesday to “allow students to catch their breath and make the transition to remote learning," according to a release from the university website.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Monday it would be suspending all undergraduate instruction to switch to remote learning.

The decision came after several clusters were reported associated with the university in the span of a week.

Undergraduate classes are now set to resume Aug. 26.

"We have long known that this would be a semester like no other. The University’s decision on Monday to shift our undergraduate instruction entirely remote and to further de-densify our residence halls has represented that challenge in every way possible. We know many of you anticipated some change to our plans this fall because of COVID-19, but this came very fast with a heartbreaking decision to transition when we really wanted to give our students a full Carolina experience. We commend your resilience, your flexibility and your commitment to your education during this difficult time.

To our students, we recognize that the past two weeks have been a roller coaster for many of you, especially those who came to Chapel Hill only to experience a growing number of COVID cases on our campus. Those escalating numbers and the ensuing change of plans created turmoil, and as a result, you are now making significant changes to your daily lives and the plans you had for your semester. Many of you need to move your residences, in addition to transitioning to remote instruction.

With this in mind, we are pausing all undergraduate instruction on Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25 to give students time to move their belongings, catch their breath and make this transition in as equitable a way as possible," the post read.