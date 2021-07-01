UNC-Chapel Hill makes adjustments to spring semester due to COVID

Classes will still begin on Jan. 19 as planned, however, UNC says they will delay the start of in-person undergraduate classes for three weeks.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Due to record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina and around the country, UNC-Chapel has made some adjustments for students in the wake of their spring semester return.

According to a release posted to the university's website, classes will still begin on Jan. 19 as planned, however, UNC says they will delay the start of in-person undergraduate classes for three weeks. Those classes instead will be held remotely, with the current plan to start in-person classes on Feb. 8.

In addition, the university said that semester start dates for graduate and professional programs could vary, and that all programs have the option of starting remotely.

UNC also addressed when students can return back to residence halls.