UNC suspect charged with first-degree murder after killing professor, court docs show

Tailei Qi shot and killed his professor, Zijie Yan, court documents say.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested for first-degree murder after a UNC faculty member was shot and killed Monday after, CBS affiliate, WNCN, reports.

Tailei Qi, 34, took a 9mm gun to UNC Chapel Hill Monday where he shot and killed his professor, Zijie Yan, according to court documents.

Qi was booked in the Orange County Detention Center Tuesday morning. He is expected to be in court later in the afternoon.

WNCN previously reported UNC was on lockdown for more than three hours for an active shooter alert.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

