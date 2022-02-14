UNC-Chapel Hill’s media center to be named after 'voice of the Tar Heels' and former WFMY News 2 Sports Director, Woody Durham

The communications center next to the Dean E. Smith Center will be named the Woody Durham Media and Communications Center.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Department of Athletics and the Rams Club will honor Woody Durham who was the voice of the Tar Heels in a special way.

The communications center next to the Dean E. Smith Center will be named the Woody Durham Media and Communications Center. The university said Woody’s wife Jean, and sons, Wes and Taylor, will be recognized Wednesday during halftime at the men’s basketball game against Pittsburgh.

“This recognition for Woody has been so emotional for me,” says Jean Durham. “It’s totally unexpected, but I am so grateful. I greatly appreciate the family that made the gift to honor Woody’s memory. Knowing how loyal he was to “his” university, makes this honor even more special. I hope when fans walk by the media center and see his name, it will trigger a thought of Woody and a smile.”

“We are grateful to the University and the athletic department for this incredible honor,” said Wes and Taylor in a joint statement. “The generosity shown in naming this building after our dad forever ensures his incredible association with Carolina. He never took for granted the opportunity to represent his alma mater, but also the coaches and players that were central figures in his broadcasts. Nearly 11 years after his career ended, our family is continually reminded by fans of Carolina and the ACC how much his work meant to them.”

Durham passed away on March 7, 2018, from complications of primary progressive aphasia. He was the play-by-play voice of Carolina football and men’s basketball from 1971-2011.

“Woody loved his alma mater and the Tar Heels, and his work helped create generations of Tar Heel fans while setting a standard of excellence for every broadcast, story and highlight,’’ said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “We tell the stories of our 800 student-athletes and 28 teams through multiple media platforms at our media and communications center, and it is fitting that the building is now named in Woody’s honor. As Woody liked to say, ‘Go where you go and do what you do.’”

Durham called 23 Tar Heel bowl games, 13 Final Fours and six NCAA championship games, including NCAA title-winning seasons in 1982, 1993, 2005 and 2009.

He won the North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year Award 13 times. He was also inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the Stanly County Sports Hall of Fame and the Mebane Sports Hall of Fame.