UNC Charlotte adjusts plans for fall semester

We will continue to offer on-campus housing and dining services for students who are already on-campus, international students and others with approved extenuating circumstances. Housing and Residence Life (HRL) is working to reduce the density of residence halls to achieve single room occupancy for residents.

Move-in to residence halls will happen September 26-29, and HRL will send a separate communication with more information by September 11. For international students and those who have extenuating circumstances, we will continue to honor your originally planned move-in date during August 31-September 6. You can apply for an exception here.

Students scheduled for early arrivals in August will receive more information directly from their program advisor/director.

The date to cancel on-campus housing contracts has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 4. Should there be further change in the University’s plan prior to October 1, another opportunity to cancel housing will be afforded to students. Housing fees will be adjusted based on when you move in.