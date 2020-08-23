UNC Charlotte adjusts plans for fall semester

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.)
UNC Charlotte has made some adjustments for the fall semester in lieu of COVID-19.
The announcement of the adjustments came Sunday from Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber via the university's website.
"I have been in active discussions with the UNC System and the Mecklenburg County Health Department about our return-to-campus plans for the semester. Throughout our planning process, we have relied on local, state and federal public health officials to guide our decisions and safety protocols to protect the well-being of our campus community.
In close consultation with the Mecklenburg County Health Department and the UNC System Office, here are some of the adjustments the university is now making.
Fall Plan Adjustments
UNC Charlotte will begin classes as scheduled on Monday, September 7, but will delay the start of undergraduate and graduate in-person instruction for three weeks until Thursday, October 1.
All instruction will begin as planned on the first day of classes, Monday, September 7, but will now be delivered online/remotely. Faculty with in-person classes should communicate directly with their students about how instruction will take place.
All undergraduate classes will be suspended on September 28 and 29 to allow for new campus move-in dates and the transition to on-campus instruction.
We will continue to offer on-campus housing and dining services for students who are already on-campus, international students and others with approved extenuating circumstances. Housing and Residence Life (HRL) is working to reduce the density of residence halls to achieve single room occupancy for residents.
Move-in to residence halls will happen September 26-29, and HRL will send a separate communication with more information by September 11. For international students and those who have extenuating circumstances, we will continue to honor your originally planned move-in date during August 31-September 6. You can apply for an exception here.
Students scheduled for early arrivals in August will receive more information directly from their program advisor/director.
The date to cancel on-campus housing contracts has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 4. Should there be further change in the University’s plan prior to October 1, another opportunity to cancel housing will be afforded to students. Housing fees will be adjusted based on when you move in.
Unless required by public health guidance, it is our intention that students who live on campus will be allowed to stay on campus should online instruction be extended through the entirety of the fall semester.
Online tutoring and coaching will be expanded to support student learning, particularly for our freshmen.
Research laboratories will remain open, and research programs will continue.
The library and other campus facilities will open as planned for student access. UREC remains closed in compliance with the state’s phased reopening plan.
The university also has plans for a virtual town hall session for students and families at noon on Wednesday, August 26.
"The decision to adjust our plan was not made lightly. I recognize that these changes will be frustrating for some and a relief for others. However, this decision is made with the health and well-being of our students and employees as our top priorities," Gaber said.