Wednesday wasn't the best day for the University of North Carolina's football program.

First, coach Larry Fedora said he didn't believe there was a connection between football and CTE. He followed that by saying wholesale changes to the game would lead to the downfall of the country.

Later in the day, news broke that UNC has disciplined several members of its football team for violations stemming from the unauthorized sale of school-issued shoes and athletic apparel.

University officials found out about the potential violations and reported them to the NCAA in February.

On Wednesday, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham issued a statement saying, "We have high expectations of all of our students, coaches and staff, and we expect everyone to abide by and embrace team and NCAA rules. We are disappointed when we fall short, and we always strive to get better."

The NCAA has not completed its investigation, but the Tar Heel players involved could face suspensions of one game or more.

Under Fedora, UNC finished 3-8 last season (1-7 in the ACC).

