Second UNCG parking deck car fire damages multiple cars, campus police say

This is the second reported car fire that has happened inside a campus parking deck.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another car caught on fire in a UNC Greensboro (UNCG) parking deck Thursday, according to the university police. This time, outside of the Oakland Parking Deck.

UNCG police said the fire department was able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes.

They said three other cars were damaged, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no suspicious activity is suspected.

