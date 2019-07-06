GREENSBORO, N.C. — The UNCG Police Department is morning the loss of their beloved K9 Jax.

Jax,13, passed away Thursday due to medical complications.

He was surrounded by his handler, family, and loved ones.

With nearly 250 deployments during his 7 years of service, Jax helped to keep fellow local agencies and the UNCG community safe.

A Facebook post from UNCG Police stated, "We want to thank Jax for his dedication and service to the UNCG police department, university, and the Greensboro community. Rest In Peace Jax, you will be sorely missed."

