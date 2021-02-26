UNCG announces launch of esports program, gaming event center

Details on the digital certificate program will be announced later this spring.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro announced Friday they’re launching a new esports certificate program and 3,300 square-foot gaming event center.

According to the university, the new initiatives include the launch of certificate programs ranging from game design to marketing and monetization courses as well as the construction of a new state-of-the-art on-campus esports facility that will host potential competitions, recreational game play, research and academic activities and more.

“We believe we can create over time a comprehensive set of academic, social, and cultural experiences around esports at UNCG that adheres to our principles of delivering opportunity, excellence, and access to tudents from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.

Details on the digital certificate programs will be announced later this spring with the goal of launching programs as early as Fall 2021, according to a news release.

University officials said courses are expected to focus on areas like leadership and administration of esports, marketing and sponsorship management, tournament design, fan engagement, coaching and training, and leveraging esports to fuel community enrichment and engagement.

The on-campus facility will be in the heart of Moran Commons that will support potential competitions, recreational game play, research and academic activities, and other events.

The gaming center will include more than 36 computers, at least 4 gaming consoles, 4 large video walls and 8 large screen video panels to for multiple uses including academic instruction.

