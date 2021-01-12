UNC Health officials weigh in on the Omicron variant

Doctors say it's important for people to not panic about the new variant, but knowing about it does allow them to prepare.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Experts at UNC Health discussed the Omicron variant in a media briefing Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, they are still only seeing the Delta variant in North Carolina, but they're sequencing all positive cases from last week to determine if we have Omicron here.

They say they are concerned about the new variant but are working to prepare responses if it's detected.

"We have confirmed that the PCR test that is used by UNC Health throughout the state will detect the omicron variant, there's not a risk of a false-negative result," said Dr. Melissa Miller with UNC Health.

Dr. David Wohl is a professor of Infectious Diseases. He says when preparing for responses, doctors want to determine if the omicron variant causes more severe disease and if it's more transmittable.

"Testing strategy doesn't really have to change much. The PCR has picked this up, in fact, there's a characteristic of some of the PCR's where there's a signal that indicates if it could be omicron even before sequencing," said Dr. Wohl.

As vaccines and boosters continue to roll out, Dr. Wohl says it's too early to know which vaccine would be more effective against the omicron variant.

"We don't know the full extent of protection, but I will say in previous concerns about variants, higher levels of an antibody provided better protection even against variants that had some diminished variant protection as far as the vaccines are concerned," said Dr. Wohl.