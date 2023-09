'I'll blow your head off' | Court documents reveal what happened before UNC lockdown

UNC police said Mickel Harris went to Alpine Bagel to confront the supervisor about his friend being fired.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Court documents reveal new details about what happened inside the UNC student union before the campus went on lockdown Wednesday.

UNC police said Mickel Harris went to the Alpine Bagel shop to confront the supervisor about his friend who had been fired.

According to court documents, the supervisor told police that Harris pointed a gun at him and said, "I'll blow your head off."

The supervisor told police he had notified the employee over the phone that she was fired, and she stated someone was on the way to the student union. The supervisor said he did not know Harris before the incident.

Police said Harris then drove to his grandmother's apartment. Police searched the apartment and Harris' car and found ammo and gun receipts.

The incident prompted a campus-wide lockdown - less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a campus lab, prompting another lockdown.