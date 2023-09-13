x
Suspect connected to UNC lockdown arrested, campus police say

Classes are canceled for the rest of the day and non-mandatory operations are suspended, according to UNC officials.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police said they arrested 27-year-old Mickel Deonte Harris of Durham in connection to an incident that triggered the lockdown. Police said Harris was already wanted for an assault on September 5.

UNC-Chapel Hill issued an all-clear following a campus lockdown. 

The campus is operating at a Condition 3 status and will remain so until 5 p.m. Wednesday after a reported armed and dangerous person on/near campus, the University shared. From 5:01 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., the University will operate at a Condition 2 status. Classes are canceled for the rest of today, and non-mandatory operations are suspended. 

Police reported there was an armed and dangerous person on or near campus. An emergency alert went out at 12:55 p.m. Police told students and staff to remain inside and away from windows.

Several other alerts went out over the next hour, telling students and staff to stay put. 

WFMY News 2 received photos from students, showing them barricaded inside classrooms and lecture halls. 

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools went into a “secure mode” lockdown and have since been given the all-clear. Students will be dismissed as normal, but buses could be running late. 

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates. 

Credit: Jagur Williams

