Suspect connected to UNC lockdown arrested, campus police say

Classes are canceled for the rest of the day and non-mandatory operations are suspended, according to UNC officials.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police said they arrested 27-year-old Mickel Deonte Harris of Durham in connection to an incident that triggered the lockdown. Police said Harris was already wanted for an assault on September 5.

Police reported there was an armed and dangerous person on or near campus. An emergency alert went out at 12:55 p.m. Police told students and staff to remain inside and away from windows.

Several other alerts went out over the next hour, telling students and staff to stay put.

WFMY News 2 received photos from students, showing them barricaded inside classrooms and lecture halls.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools went into a “secure mode” lockdown and have since been given the all-clear. Students will be dismissed as normal, but buses could be running late.

This comes less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a lab on campus.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.

!AlertCarolina! Adverse Conditions-Critical: University operating at Condition 3 until 5pm & Cond. 2 until 11:59 pm. See https://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY for more info. — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) September 13, 2023

!Alert Carolina!

All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) September 13, 2023

!Alert Carolina! Emergency - Update: Reports of an armed & dangerous person. Continue to shelter, silence your phones, and check https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU for information. — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) September 13, 2023

The student told me, because of what happened a couple weeks ago on campus when a professor was shot and killed, some students are very scared right now and crying. https://t.co/NRevMXbUQj — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) September 13, 2023

!Alert Carolina! Emergency-Update: Reports of an armed & dangerous person on/near campus. Continue to shelter in place and check https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU for info — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) September 13, 2023

For the second time this semester, sirens are sounding on campus at UNC Chapel Hill for an armed and dangerous person. How is this real life. pic.twitter.com/L3jbSd9JqK — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) September 13, 2023

From a student at UNC.

He said other students have barricaded themselves in their classroom. https://t.co/6no3ztno1c pic.twitter.com/y4kr5aIpE0 — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) September 13, 2023

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) September 13, 2023

