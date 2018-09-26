WILMINGTON, NC (WFMY) - Students at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) will resume classes on Monday, Oct. 8, according to an announcement on the university's website, due to lingering damage from Hurricane Florence.

University leaders have been posting constant updates on the school's Facebook page as well as communicating to students via email.

Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said the extended wait comes as repairs were made to Galloway Hall and Cornerstone Hall on campus. The Chancellor also noted nearly 100 off-campus students were displaced by the storm and many employees' homes had significant damage.

As of Saturday, they have not secured hotel rooms for all student who live in Belk and University Apartments students. The school has set up cots in Hanover Gym, the school says on Facebook. Students will need to bring ID.

Here's the revised schedule for the school:

Employees will return Oct. 1

Students will be allowed to move back into their dorms on Oct. 6

Classes continue for Students (with the exception of those in the OAP Online Accelerated Program) on Oct. 8

The school says it will post a list of frequently asked questions on its website and Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

UNCW issued a voluntary evacuation and canceled classes for students on Sept. 10 Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach the morning of Sept. 14.

